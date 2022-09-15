Elamachain (ELAMA) Achieves Market Cap of $53,703.73

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Elamachain has a total market cap of $53,703.73 and approximately $260.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded down 40% against the US dollar. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,203.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,676.54 or 0.08532660 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00844558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00035296 BTC.

Elamachain’s genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,102,533 coins. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

