Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELAN opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,487 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,726,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,308 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,909,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.