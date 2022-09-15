Elastos Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last Week (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00007635 BTC on major exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $276,637.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

