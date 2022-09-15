ELONGATE (ELONGATE) 1-Day Volume Hits $43,041.00

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. ELONGATE has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $43,041.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELONGATE coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ELONGATE has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 535.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.78 or 0.19187008 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00840568 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021039 BTC.
ELONGATE Coin Profile
ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 coins. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ELONGATE is https://reddit.com/r/Elongatetoken.
ELONGATE Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ELONGATE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELONGATE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.