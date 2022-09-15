ELONGATE (ELONGATE) 1-Day Volume Hits $43,041.00

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. ELONGATE has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $43,041.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELONGATE coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ELONGATE has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 535.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.78 or 0.19187008 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00840568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021039 BTC.

ELONGATE Coin Profile

ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 coins. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ELONGATE is https://reddit.com/r/Elongatetoken.

ELONGATE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELONGATE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELONGATE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELONGATE using one of the exchanges listed above.

