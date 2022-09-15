ELYSIA Market Cap Hits $9.57 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (EL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $9.57 million and $295,024.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,474.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.99 or 0.07086084 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00825027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00035323 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096.

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

