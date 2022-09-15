Elysian Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week (ELS)

Elysian (ELS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Elysian has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and approximately $239,664.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,127.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00056957 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065164 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00076391 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (ELS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io.

Elysian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

