Emercoin (EMC) Tops One Day Volume of $7,201.00

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $893,297.04 and approximately $7,201.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,831,848 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising.Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity.Coin added by @”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

