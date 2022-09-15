Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 28,900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Endonovo Therapeutics Price Performance

ENDV opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Endonovo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema.

