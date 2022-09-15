Enecuum Hits Market Capitalization of $2.92 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (ENQ) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Enecuum has a market cap of $2.92 million and $373,945.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enecuum has traded up 62.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 796.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,428.44 or 0.12302455 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00840721 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035222 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum’s launch date was June 21st, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 202,800,407 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain. Enecuum’s official website is enecuum.com. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enecuum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining.The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

