Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives $8.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.15.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.39) to €8.50 ($8.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.25 ($9.44) to €9.75 ($9.95) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.30 ($5.41) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Enel Stock Performance

Shares of Enel stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

Enel Cuts Dividend

About Enel

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. Enel’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

