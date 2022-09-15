Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,750 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Energean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Energean Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of EERGF opened at $16.60 on Monday. Energean has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

