Energi Market Cap Hits $10.19 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and $108,135.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00094206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00072630 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00021634 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00031124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007858 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 56,411,806 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

