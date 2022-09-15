Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eneti in a report released on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Franklin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eneti’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eneti’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $61.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 20.61%.

Separately, DNB Markets initiated coverage on Eneti in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eneti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ:NETI opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Eneti has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 3.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,050,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 34,865 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 19.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,016,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 164,924 shares during the period. Condire Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 960,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after buying an additional 52,577 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 0.8% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 857,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eneti in the fourth quarter worth about $4,356,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

