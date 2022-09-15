Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.36% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eneti’s FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Separately, DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Eneti Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NETI opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. Eneti has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $315.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Eneti

Eneti ( NASDAQ:NETI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $61.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. Eneti had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eneti will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Eneti during the 4th quarter valued at $4,356,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eneti by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 516,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,909,000.

Eneti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Stories

