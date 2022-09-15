Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Enghouse Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Enghouse Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

Enghouse Systems stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.