Enjin Coin Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002491 BTC on exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $495.47 million and $62.64 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 970.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,266.49 or 0.11393925 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00834283 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020963 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035244 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
