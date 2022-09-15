Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Head to Head Contrast

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 4.02, suggesting that its stock price is 302% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $4.60 million 32.42 -$124.22 million ($2.77) -0.90 Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 3.31 -$3.28 million ($0.49) -12.82

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eos Energy Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -1,161.70% -2,650.45% -103.58% Byrna Technologies -28.55% -13.17% -11.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Eos Energy Enterprises and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 3 0 2.60 Byrna Technologies 0 0 3 1 3.25

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 540.00%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $15.63, suggesting a potential upside of 148.81%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.