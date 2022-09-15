EOS Force 24-Hour Volume Tops $161,086.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (EOSC) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. EOS Force has a market cap of $3.00 million and $161,086.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS Force has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00093491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00075157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00021438 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00031066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007835 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce. The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce.

Buying and Selling EOS Force

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS Force should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS Force using one of the exchanges listed above.

