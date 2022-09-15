EOS Market Cap Achieves $1.41 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $459.20 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00007129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,706,688 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

