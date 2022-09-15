EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after buying an additional 1,533,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after buying an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after buying an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EW opened at $94.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.81. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,253 shares of company stock worth $6,550,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

