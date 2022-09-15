EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.13 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,508,000 after buying an additional 114,628 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 68,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $139.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $246.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average is $149.92. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.