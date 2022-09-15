EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.59 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $131.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.39. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $129.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $326.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

