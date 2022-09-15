EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,421 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $86,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 115.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

