EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $510.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $476.13.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $424.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.83 and its 200 day moving average is $324.81.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $676,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.