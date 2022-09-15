EPIK Prime Hits Market Capitalization of $5.22 Million (EPIK)

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, EPIK Prime has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EPIK Prime has a total market cap of $5.22 million and $288,897.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EPIK Prime Profile

EPIK Prime is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 576,506,867 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EPIK Prime

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EPIK Prime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EPIK Prime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

