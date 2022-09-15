EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $228,370.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s genesis date was August 31st, 2020. EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol. The official website for EpiK Protocol is www.epik-protocol.io.

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EpiK Protocol envisions building a decentralized KG using blockchain technology to expand the horizons of today's AI technology, tapping on the decentralized storage technology which originated from Filecoin, uniquely designed Token Economy which ensures fair incentives, Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO ) to ensure trusted governance, and Decentralized Financial Technology (DeFi) for reliable financial capabilities. Thus, creating a trusted, multi-party collaboration platform where all trusted contributors are rewarded fairly.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EpiK Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EpiK Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

