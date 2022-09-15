Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. Argus Capital raised Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.08.

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$78.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$73.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.65. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$60.37 and a twelve month high of C$81.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.27.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.691 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.39%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

