ERC20 Price Reaches $0.0117 on Major Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. One ERC20 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $297.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,725.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00058655 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012735 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005474 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00063615 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00076886 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
ERC20 Coin Profile
ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a coin. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. ERC20’s official website is belance.io. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ERC20 Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.