Eska (ESK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.44 Million

Eska (ESK) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Eska has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Eska coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Eska has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $14,226.00 worth of Eska was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 536.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.37 or 0.19261273 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,751.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00839282 BTC.
Eska Coin Profile
ESK is a coin. Eska’s official website is eskacoin.com. Eska’s official Twitter account is @EskaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
