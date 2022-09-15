ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 609.49 ($7.36). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 600.70 ($7.26), with a volume of 326 shares trading hands.

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 569.68.

Further Reading

