Ethereum Classic Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $33.37 or 0.00169004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.57 billion and approximately $2.62 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,744.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.95 or 0.07429825 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024671 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00283672 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.00733563 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.36 or 0.00594383 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000992 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00262781 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,902,896 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is www.ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
