Etherparty 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20,225.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (FUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Etherparty has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Etherparty has a market cap of $277,607.66 and $20,225.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,861.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00059276 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012648 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00065145 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00076718 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Etherparty

FUEL is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com.

Etherparty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.