Etho Protocol (ETHO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.40 Million

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Etho Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $61,073.00 worth of Etho Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Etho Protocol has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One Etho Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,588.36 or 0.07891565 BTC.
- Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000438 BTC.
- Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.
- Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Expanse (EXP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.
Etho Protocol Profile
Etho Protocol (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Etho Protocol’s total supply is 79,897,593 coins. Etho Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.
Buying and Selling Etho Protocol
