ETHPad (ETHPAD) Market Capitalization Tops $691,490.11

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. ETHPad has a market cap of $691,490.11 and $12,584.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ETHPad has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPad alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 912.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.74 or 0.09803345 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00842206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00035176 BTC.

ETHPad Profile

ETHPad was first traded on August 1st, 2021. ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. The official website for ETHPad is ethpad.network. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ETHPad

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHPad is a decentralized & deflationary IDO platform inspired by EIP-1559 on Ethereum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.