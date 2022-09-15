ETNA Network (ETNA) Price Hits $0.0213

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $256,955.58 and $26,527.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 761.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,470.63 or 0.12472279 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00837142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035227 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network was first traded on March 18th, 2021. ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance. The official website for ETNA Network is etna.network/home.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi.ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism.”

