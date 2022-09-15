ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.32. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25.

