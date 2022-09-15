EUNO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $378.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, EUNO has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $378.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,651,242,251 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars.

