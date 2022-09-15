Evedo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $91,143.00 (EVED)

Evedo (EVED) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Evedo has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $366,418.60 and $91,143.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 908.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,314.21 or 0.11679751 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00837572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035235 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo’s genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co.

Evedo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

