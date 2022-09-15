EvenCoin (EVN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $82,674.00

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $14,718.16 and $82,674.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00250342 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitether (BTR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

