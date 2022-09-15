EventChain (EVC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,031.00

EventChain (EVC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. EventChain has a market capitalization of $30,081.84 and $9,031.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EventChain has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 981.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,118.56 or 0.10681872 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00836764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035211 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EventChain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars.

