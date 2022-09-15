Evercore ISI Increases Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target to $31.00

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FCPT. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Four Corners Property Trust to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $26.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 109.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth $115,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 682,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 39,416 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

