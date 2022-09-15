Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.97% from the company’s previous close.

WOLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of WOLF opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.17. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 808.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 47,360 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth $839,000.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

