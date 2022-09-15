Evercore ISI Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $17.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.57% from the company’s current price.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Snap to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. Snap has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. On average, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,623.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,623.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $750,320.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,234,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,159,574.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,155,438 shares of company stock worth $11,957,990.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.