Evercore ISI Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $17.00

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.57% from the company’s current price.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Snap to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. Snap has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. On average, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,623.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,623.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $750,320.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,234,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,159,574.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,155,438 shares of company stock worth $11,957,990.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.