Evercore ISI Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $17.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.57% from the company’s current price.
SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Snap to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.
Snap Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. Snap has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.97.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,623.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,623.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $750,320.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,234,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,159,574.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,155,438 shares of company stock worth $11,957,990.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap (SNAP)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.