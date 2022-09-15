Everest Price Reaches $0.0643 on Major Exchanges (ID)

Everest (ID) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, Everest has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Everest has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and approximately $42,766.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 912.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.74 or 0.09803345 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00842206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00035176 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg. The official website for Everest is www.everest.org.

Everest Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights.”

