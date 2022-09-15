EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 231 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in MSCI by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after acquiring an additional 761,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,422,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,726,000 after buying an additional 360,156 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Raymond James reduced their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.25.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $469.11 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.