EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,919,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $46.15 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $259.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

