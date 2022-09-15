EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,760 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 149.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.98 and its 200 day moving average is $103.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.29.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

