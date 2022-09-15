EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,443 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $79.50 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average of $86.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

