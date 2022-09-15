Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €28.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €28.00 ($28.57) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 49.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €18.73 ($19.11) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.94. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($33.64).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

