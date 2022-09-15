Exeedme Price Down 4.5% This Week (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and $240,364.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.0616 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Exeedme

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Exeedme is www.exeedme.com.

Buying and Selling Exeedme

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills.”

